Tributes paid after death of ‘lovely’ Banbury menswear shop owner

Many tributes have been paid to a ‘lovely’ Banbury town centre shopkeeper who has died at the age of 57.

Nik Hale ran menswear store Heroes, which later changed to Revival, on Parsons Street for many years before passing away last week.

Flowers were left outside his shop while dozens of kind messages have been posted on social media by people paying their respects.

The Banbury Old Town Association wrote on Facebook: “The old town retail community is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of fellow old town trader and friend, Nik from Revival (formerly Heroes) menswear in Parsons Street.

“Nik was a lovely man, and a great supporter and advocate of the old town. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.”

Among the dozens of messages of condolence, Lisa Dominique Wills said Nik was so kind to her special needs son, giving him discounts and presents from the shop.

“Such a genuinely kind and thoughtful person. This is going to break my son’s heart. Our thoughts are with his family. May he rest in peace,” she added.

Many in grief who knew Nik have been putting tributes on Revival’s Facebook page. Chris Gullick wrote: “Nik was the absolute best. Not only has Banbury lost the best shop, more importantly the town has lost one of the nicest blokes ever. RIP Nik.”

Banbury United Football Club tweeted its sadness, describing Nik as a ‘good friend’.