Tree planted to commemorate 100 years of Brackley WI

A tree commemorating Brackley Women’s Institute’s centenary was planted at St James Lake on Saturday.

The tree and 500 daffodil bulbs were placed at the spot of the WI oak tree, and includes a plaque.

Town mayor Mark Morrell and his deputy Antony Bagot-Webb attended the ceremony.

Cllr Morrell wrote on Facebook: “There is a great history of work the WI have done in the town over many years.”

A spokesman for the WI said a great day was had by all, and those who could returned to the home of Anne Woolley, from the group, for a picnic afterwards.