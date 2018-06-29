Travellers pitch up on Spiceball Park

Travellers in a number of caravans have pitched up on Spiceball Park in Banbury.

The caravans are believed to have first arrived on Wednesday with others joining since.

Banbury Town Council owns the park and its general services committee chairman Cllr Colin Clarke said they are working to 'resolve the situation'.

“The council has been aware of the situation since the first travellers arrived and is working with the police and other authorities to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible," he said.

Travellers were spotted on private land near Hanwell Fields last week.