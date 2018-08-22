Travellers move onto Banbury site

Vans, caravans and horse boxes have moved onto a Banbury field.

Over a dozen vehicles, including caravans, large panel vans, SUVs, cars and horse boxes have moved onto the field between Costa and the Esso garage on Ermont Way just off the M40 junction. A number of ponies are grazing at the site.

Ponies can be seen grazing on the site

It is believed they moved onto the site sometime late Wednesday, August 21.

No damage could be seen to surrounding fences but how the travelers gained access to the site remains unclear.

Thames Valley Police and Cherwell District Council have yet to respond to requests for information.

More news as we get it.