Travellers in Spiceball Park car park ‘won’t leave until Friday’

The travellers in the south car park at Spiceball Park have been served a notice to leave – but they do not have to go until Friday.

The collection of caravans and cars have been parked in the car park on Compton Road since Wednesday evening.

Oxfordshire County Council’s traveller site officer visited them the following morning and served a direction today (Tuesday) to leave by midday on Friday, October 26, which they agreed to.

The officer also reports that the area is clean and tidy and there have been no complaints to him from members of the public, a Cherwell District Council spokesman said.