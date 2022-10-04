Young referee leaves football pitch in tears after abuse at match in Banbury
A young referee was forced to leave a football game in tears after receiving abuse.
By Jack Ingham
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:08 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:08 am
For the second week in a row, a referee at an Easington Sports FC football match on Sunday was the victim of abuse from the parents of players.
Easington Sports FC said: “Can we remind all teams that we are actively trying to encourage young referees to become qualified and enjoy their experience”.
The club said they were not able to comment on the incident as there is an FA investigation taking place.