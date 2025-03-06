World Book Day 2025: Look at these fantastic photos of Banbury children dressed as their most-loved characters

By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:09 BST
With fantastic costumes that include Luigi, Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland, the children of Banbury have outdone themselves again on World Book Day.

Hundreds of children across Banbury went to school today dressed as their favourite characters from books, films or games for World Book Day today (March 6).

Some Banbury schools asked their pupils to dress up as words this year, rather than characters.

The annual event, held on the first Thursday of March every year, aims to promote reading by giving children in full-time education a voucher to be spent on a book of their choice.

Children can exchange a token for one of the selected books valued at £1 or use the token to take off £1 from a full-priced title.

The day is sponsored by National Book Tokens and has been celebrated annually since 1997 in the UK and Ireland.

More information on World Book Day, plus a list of all books available for £1 can be found at https://www.worldbookday.com/

Some of the amazing costumes Banbury children wore for World Book Day 2025.

World Book Day 2025

Photo: Submitted Image

Layla aged seven as the Tooth Fairy and Leighton aged four as Luigi.

World Book Day 2025

Photo: Submitted Image

Jasmine, aged nine, as Asterix the Gaul.

World Book Day 2025

Photo: Submitted Image

Rhys, aged nine as the MotoX kid.

World Book Day 2025

Photo: Submitted Image

