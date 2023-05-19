Women dies and two critically injured in Bicester M40 collision- police are appealing for dash cam footage

The police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage after a woman sadly lost her life in a collision on the M40 near Bicester yesterday (May 19).

The collision, in which a woman in her sixties tragically died and two others were critically injured, occurred just before 9.10am on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between Bicester and the Cherwell Valley Services.

A grey Nissan Qashqai, which had five occupants, left the carriageway at speed and crashed into a ditch, resulting in the woman in her 60s dying at the scene – and a one-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, with life-threatening injuries.

Two others, a man in his 30s and a girl aged two, sustained less serious injuries and are also being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The serious incident caused the police to close the northbound section of the motorway for most of the day, however, it has now reopened.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon said: "I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 at around the time of this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police if you have witnessed this incident.

"I’d also ask anybody who was on the M40 between junctions 9 and 10 who has a dash cam to please check this and get in touch if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

"Tragically, one person has died of her injuries, and two others have suffered critical injuries.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected at this extremely difficult time.