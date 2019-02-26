Woman taken to hospital after car 'flips' in crash with parked vehicle

A woman was taken to hospital after car is thought to have flipped over in a crash with a parked car in Banbury, with the road still closed causing traffic 'chaos'.

Queensway is still shut after the accident in the dip before the junction with Bloxham Road at around 2.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday, February 26).

The Ford Fiesta's window was smashed and the petrol cap was snapped off with grass on it, leading a police community support officer at the scene to believe it had flipped over.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said they received multiple calls about a crash involving a car and a parked car and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance.

The added the female driver did not appear to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision but was taken to the Horton General Hospital for further assessment.

Traffic was building up in the area, described by one person as 'chaos', with it being school pick-up time and motorists are being redirected down Mewburn Road.

The wreckage from the crash on Queensway. Photo: Jake McNulty

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said they no longer answer enquiries about road traffic collisions.