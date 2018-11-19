Woman injured after car crashes into wall in Banbury

A woman was taken to hospital after being trapped in a car that crashed into the outer wall of an apartment building in Banbury.

Crews from Banbury and Kidlington fire stations were called to the incident outside Spencer Court on Britannia Road at around 10.20pm on Thursday (November 15).

Firefighters worked together to rescue the person from the wreckage. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The female driver suffered a serious injury to her arm and other minor injuries in the collision but no one inside the property was hurt.

Firefighters released the casualty from the vehicle by cutting off the roof of the car before South Central Ambulance Service took her to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the cause of the incident.

Banbury crew manager Sean Dyer said: “Following a number of road traffic collisions throughout Oxfordshire and the Thames Valley over the past couple of months, I would urge drivers to be cautious and drive according to the conditions.”

More information on road safety can be found at www.365alive.co.uk/cms/content/roads