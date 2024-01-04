Woman in 80s seriously injured following crash on busy road near Brackley
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred at around 3.40pm on Saturday December 23, between the Croughton and the Baynards Green roundabouts.
The accident happened when the woman, driving a grey Audi, was involved in a collision with a white Volvo SUV. She is now recovering from her injuries in the hospital. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.
Investigating officer PC Brian Perry of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision in which a woman has received serious injuries.
“As such we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.
“Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police through our online pages or by calling 101 quoting reference 43230573875.”