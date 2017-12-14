Woman airlifted to major trauma centre after serious crash on A422

A woman has been airlifted to a major trauma centre in a critical condition after her car hit a tree on the A422 near Oxhill this morning (Thursday, December 14).

Emergency services were called to the incident on the road to Stratford from Banbury near Edge Hill at around 7.40am.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car, Warwickshire Police and fire engines from Gaydon and Wellesbourne were sent to the scene.

Due to the situation, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was requested as a 26-year-old woman driving was trapped inside her car and had suffered severe injuries.

Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to release the woman from the vehicle whilst providing care, firefighters used cutting equipment to get her out.

She was treated for multiple injuries and was anaesthetised before being airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition.

A police officer tweeted saying it was caused by black ice.

The A422 is still closed between Sun Rising Hill and Tysoe Road.