Witness appeal after woman dies in Oxfordshire car crash

A woman has died after a car crash near Lower Heyford with police appealing for witnesses.

A silver Toyota Yaris was travelling north along the Portway when it collided with a dark grey Skoda Yeti travelling in the opposite direction at around 8.40am yesterday (February 20).

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 30s, died as a result of her injuries at the scene – her next of kin have been informed.

The driver and passenger of the Skoda both received minor injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital – they have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Sandra Terry, of the serious collision investigation unit based at Bicester, said: “The driver’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“They are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for witnesses to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 227 (February 20).”