West Oxfordshire District Council receives over £4 million to buy homes for Afghan refugees

West Oxfordshire District Council has received £4,257,097 million in total to purchase 26 houses for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

The council welcomed the funding from the Department of Levelling Up and Communities (DHLUC) to purchase the homes.

It hopes that the funding will allow the authority to provide housing for refugees without impacting the existing affordable housing availability.

Giles Hughes, chief executive officer for West Oxfordshire District Council, said: “The suffering experienced by the people of Afghanistan has led to some families fleeing the country under threat of violence.

“We are committed to playing our part to support those fleeing persecution, especially when so many of those Afghan families who have entered the country have supported our military over the years.

“This funding means that we can accommodate Afghan refugees with no impact on existing affordable housing stock or emergency accommodation.

“The houses will later become part of the general affordable housing stock after the refugees’ resettlement needs have been met.”