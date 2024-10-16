West Oxfordshire District Council receives over £4 million to buy homes for Afghan refugees

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
West Oxfordshire District Council has received £4,257,097 million in total to purchase 26 houses for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

The council welcomed the funding from the Department of Levelling Up and Communities (DHLUC) to purchase the homes.

It hopes that the funding will allow the authority to provide housing for refugees without impacting the existing affordable housing availability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giles Hughes, chief executive officer for West Oxfordshire District Council, said: “The suffering experienced by the people of Afghanistan has led to some families fleeing the country under threat of violence.

The offices of West Oxfordshire District Council at Woodgreen, Witney.The offices of West Oxfordshire District Council at Woodgreen, Witney.
The offices of West Oxfordshire District Council at Woodgreen, Witney.

“We are committed to playing our part to support those fleeing persecution, especially when so many of those Afghan families who have entered the country have supported our military over the years.

“This funding means that we can accommodate Afghan refugees with no impact on existing affordable housing stock or emergency accommodation.

“The houses will later become part of the general affordable housing stock after the refugees’ resettlement needs have been met.”

Related topics:West Oxfordshire District CouncilAfghanistan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice