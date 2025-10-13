'We feel so privileged': Banbury performing arts academy nominated for several awards at dance competition

The principal at a Banbury performing arts academy has expressed her delight after the school received three nominations at an upcoming dance awards ceremony.

Danielle Buick, who runs the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts, says she feels privileged that her academy was selected for the awards.

The academy, which holds classes at its studio on the Marley Road Industrial Estate in Banbury and at Helmdon Reading Rooms, will attend the Move It Shake It awards ceremony in Nuneaton on Friday, October 17.

Danielle herself is up for the most supportive teacher award, and 14-year-old Chenderit School student and star dancer Isobel Jerome has been nominated for the most helpful dancer award.

Principal Danielle Buick alongside star student Isobel Jerome.

The academy has also been shortlisted for an award which praises dance schools for offering opportunities to students.

Danielle said: “We feel so privileged to have been nominated for these awards; this is a wonderful achievement that highlights everybody’s hard work, dedication, and leadership skills.

“I am so excited to see my student Isobel recognised for her outstanding contribution to Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts (DBATA).

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff and teachers for their continuous hard work; the passion they give to DBATA on a daily basis is a reflection of what a wonderful team we are.”

The academy currently has over 360 students attending classes each week from a wide range of different age groups and prides itself on its welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

For more information about the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts, visit: https://www.facebook.com/daniellebuickacademy/?locale=en_GB