'We are all fed up, it's dangerous' - villagers near Banbury organise meeting to resolve flooded road
Residents of Wardington and Upper Wardington will meet with Cllr Eddie Reeves at 3pm in the Hare and Hounds pub to talk about the flood problem.
The problem started in November when a drain in a dip in Thorpe Road, Upper Wardington, became clogged up by soil after heavy rain.
Since then the road has been either partially flooded or completely flooded by standing water.
It has also become hazardous to navigate for pedrestirans during cold weather when water overflowing on the pavement freezes.
Upper Wardington resident Jan Funnell said: “It’s incredibly dangerous for pedestrians when the path becomes frosty.
“It’s also hard for many drivers to pass, with carers who care for elderly people in the village struggling to drive through it.
“Many drivers who don’t have four-wheel drives have to go around the flooded road, which is a four-mile diversion.”
Wardington Parish Council reported the flooding to Oxfordshire County Council’s highways team, who tried to clear the blockage by jetting the drain.
However, the road soon became impassable again with flood water after heavy rain at the beginning of December.
A spokesperson for the parish council said: “In early December, following the heavy rains, the flooding was reported to Oxfordshire County Council’s Highway Engagement Team, who forwarded this info to the ‘land drainage officer’ to get together as soon as they are available and see what’s going on with the gully pipe and exit line into the marshland adjacent. There was no time scale given as when this may be acted on.”
In response, the county council said it would order a site inspection and that the land drainage officer from Cherwell District Council (CDC) would locate any possible issues at the exit pipe as this may be causing the pipe to back up.
After three months of disturbance, the villagers are hoping the meeting organised by Hare and Hounds staff will result in a solution.
Jan added: “We are all fed up with it; it’s dangerous. It has gone on far too long and we as villagers are not able to do anything, so I hope the county council can help.”
