Warning over new Banbury station car park operator after ‘unjust’ fine

Travellers at Banbury railway station are being warned about the new operator of one of the car parks after a pensioner says she was unfairly penalised.

Moira McCormick says she has been unfairly penalised after being fined despite paying to leave her car at the car park off Station Approach in December.

Chiltern Railways said Britannia Parking's signage was 'unsatisfactory'

She did not realise the car park had been taken over by Britannia Parking from Chiltern Railways.

Mrs McCormick argues the signs in the car park are not clear enough, with the firm using similar colours to the old notices.

“It’s absolutely unjust so I’m going to fight it but there will be people out there who won’t know what to do. I may lose but on principle I will fight it as it’s unfair,” she said.

“If I hadn’t paid to park then fair enough but I had paid in good faith.

“I know nobody has much time for parking companies but this is beyond the pale.”

Ms McCormick believes Chiltern Railways is just as culpable as there was just a sign by the desks with nothing by the machines.

When she asked staff about it, she was told many others had also made the same mistake.

Ms McCormick’s appeal to Britannia Parking was refused but she has no plan to give in yet.

A Chiltern Railways spokesman apologised and encouraged any of their customers affected by the change to contact Britannia Parking, which has not responded to a request for comment.

“It is clear the new operator’s signage and notification of the change of management was unsatisfactory and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesman said.

“Following receipt of a number of complaints, we have obtained the consent of the landowner to erect two notices that make it explicitly clear that Chiltern Railways car park tickets are not valid in the car park.”