Villagers near Banbury to hold traditional May Day celebrations next week

Residents of a village near Banbury have been busy preparing to host their traditional May Day celebrations next week (May 5).

The annual May Day celebration is considered the biggest day of the year in the village of Hornton.

Residents have been enjoying the parade, the crowning of the king and queen, and Maypole and Morris dancing on May Day for almost 30 years.

This year the celebrations will get underway on the village green at 1pm.

The May Day parade will then make its way through the village at 1.45pm before the crowning of the May King and Queen at 2pm.

Following this, there will be performances of Maypole and Morris dancing as well as a series of stalls and sideshows for people to enjoy.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a white elephant sale and plant and cake stalls, as well as several games that will be set up on the green.

Elsewhere in the village, the Hornton Methodist Chapel is hosting a 1940s-style tea and cakes afternoon.

Hornton History Group have also organised a special exhibition to mark the eightieth anniversary of VE Day, which falls on May 8.

The history group has also created a miniature version of Hornton on the village green for their very own version of historic crazy golf.

New owners of the village’s Dun Cow pub, Tony and Rochelle are also welcoming drinkers on the day and are hoping for a busy afternoon.

To enquire about volunteering or helping out at the event, send an email to: [email protected]