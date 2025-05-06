Village youth club near Banbury gets new games equipment thanks to donation from Round Table groups
The donation meant the children of King’s Sutton Baptist Church Youth Club can now enjoy playing on a brand new pool table, table tennis table and table football game.
Adrian Barry, who volunteers as a youth leader at the club and is also member of Brackley Round Table, said: “King’s Sutton Youth Club have had to put up with old equipment for a long time, the pool table was losing bits and in bad condition, the table tennis table was literally on its last legs and in need of chucking out.”
Brackley Round Table was able to find a brand new tennis table, pool table and table football game for the club for just over £1,000.
The group then decided they would donate £500 towards purchasing the new equipment, and the Banbury Round Table group kindly agreed to cover the other half.
Adrian added: “Now the children at King’s Sutton Youth Club have three brand new gaming tables to enjoy thanks to the joint donation from both Round Table groups.”
The Round Table are a network of social groups for men aged between 18 and 45 that offers a mix of social activities, community projects, and fundraising events.
Alongside being a good way for men to make new friends, they also provide opportunities for their members to develop skills and learn new things.
For more information about the Brackley Round Table group visit: https://www.facebook.com/BrackleyRoundTable
For more information about the Banbury Round Table visit: https://www.facebook.com/BanburyCrossRoundTable
