Village next to Banbury introduces 20mph speed limit to majority of roads

A village on the outskirts of Banbury has introduced a 20-mph speed limit on much of the roads to decrease pollution and promote safer driving.

The reduction in speed limits through much of Bodicote’s residential areas and other villages in Oxfordshire is part of a county council ‘transformation’ plan to make roads safer, ease congestion, and reduce pollution.

Bodicote Parish Council posted to social media yesterday (July 20) that a number of ‘20mph signs have been erected in the village’.

The new 20mph zones affect much of the village, however, the road leading to the new Pavillions estate remains a 30mph zone, and Oxford Road will stay at 40mph.

Much of Bodicote's road have now been included in the 20mph zone.

The other villages going through the legal procedures for a reduction to 20mph are Adderbury, the Bourtons, Chipping Norton, Cropredy, Deddington, Enstone, Epwell, Great Rollright, Lower Heyford, Milcombe, Mollington, South Newington, Upper Heyford, Wardington, Wroxton, and Balscote.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is masterminding the transformation, says the council will not benefit financially from fines imposed by motorists speeding after the changes.

They said: 20-mph restrictions are legally enforceable as they are only implemented following the agreement of a Speed Regulation Order. Thames Valley Police will continue to enforce as they currently do, in line with the speed limits that are in force.

"We will not profit from the introduction of 20-mph restrictions. Speeding fines are sent to the UK Treasury. Town and parish councils are encouraged to set up community speed watch programmes."

The 20 mph zone covers the roads shown on the map in blue, while the orange road is 30 mph and the green Oxford Road is still 40 mph.