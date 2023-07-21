Village next to Banbury introduces 20mph speed limit to majority of roads

The reduction in speed limits through much of Bodicote’s residential areas and other villages in Oxfordshire is part of a county council ‘transformation’ plan to make roads safer, ease congestion, and reduce pollution.
Bodicote Parish Council posted to social media yesterday (July 20) that a number of ‘20mph signs have been erected in the village’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new 20mph zones affect much of the village, however, the road leading to the new Pavillions estate remains a 30mph zone, and Oxford Road will stay at 40mph.
The other villages going through the legal procedures for a reduction to 20mph are Adderbury, the Bourtons, Chipping Norton, Cropredy, Deddington, Enstone, Epwell, Great Rollright, Lower Heyford, Milcombe, Mollington, South Newington, Upper Heyford, Wardington, Wroxton, and Balscote.
Oxfordshire County Council, which is masterminding the transformation, says the council will not benefit financially from fines imposed by motorists speeding after the changes.
They said: 20-mph restrictions are legally enforceable as they are only implemented following the agreement of a Speed Regulation Order. Thames Valley Police will continue to enforce as they currently do, in line with the speed limits that are in force.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We will not profit from the introduction of 20-mph restrictions. Speeding fines are sent to the UK Treasury. Town and parish councils are encouraged to set up community speed watch programmes."
If you wish for your town or parish to be included, please contact the 20mph team at Oxfordshire County Council via [email protected]