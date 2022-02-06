Views wanted on proposal to introduce 20mph speed limit on A422 Stratford Road in Banbury

Views wanted on proposalto introduce 20mph speed limit on A422 Stratford Road in Banbury

The proposal will replace the existing 30mph speed limit on the A422 Stratford Road between the Warwick Road and the Bretch Hill junctions.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are encouraged to take an online survey about the reduced 20mph speed limit using the following web link: https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury_a422_20mph_2022People are asked to complete the survey by Friday March 4.