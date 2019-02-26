Video shows Banbury road closed after car 'flips'

A car is believed to have flipped over in Banbury causing the road to be closed and traffic jams.

Queensway is currently shut with police cars and an ambulance on the scene after the accident in the dip before the junction with Bloxham Road earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, February 26).

The wreckage from the crash on Queensway. Photo: Jake McNulty

The Ford Fiesta's window was smashed and the petrol cap was snapped off with grass on it, leading a police community support officer at the scene to believe it had flipped over.

Traffic is building up in the area with it being school pick-up time and motorists are being redirected down Mewburn Road.

The ambulance service has been contacted for further information. A Thames Valley Police spokesman said they no longer answer enquiries about road traffic collisions.