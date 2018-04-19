VIDEO: 'Shocked' Mr Pothole complains over Banbury potholes after tour

The man leading the fight against potholes said he was ‘shocked’ after visiting some of the worst road surfaces in Banbury.

Mark Morrell, also known as Mr Pothole, said he will take action after going to four places suggested by Banbury Guardian readers on Tuesday.

Mark Morrell, also known as Mr Pothole, on his tour of Banburys worst potholes. Mr Morrell gets a closer look at a pothole on Bankside

Mr Morrell said he has complained to Oxfordshire County Council over the potholes on the Ermont Way roundabout by the Esso garage, Bankside, Highlands and the A361, particularly where Bloxham Road meets Oxford Road.

The pothole expert has found success in getting defects fixed by threatening legal action against Northamptonshire County Council, through Section 56 notices, and believes he can do the same in Oxfordshire.

“I saw a token response from Oxfordshire County Council doing some repairs but when we went to Highlands, they had filled in smaller potholes but left a large one which left me quite shocked as there seems to be no logic,” he said.

“The roads are out of repair – it’s good if the council takes care of immediate, dangerous potholes but I may have to put in complaints and possibly Section 56 notices as they need more permanent repairs.”

Mark Morrell inspects a pothole on the Ermont Way roundabout

Numerous Banbury Guardian readers suggested candidates for the ‘worst road in Banburyshire’ which Mr Morrell went through to find the most common ones.

He was particularly alarmed by the state of the A361 Bloxham Road at the junction with Oxford Road in Banbury, and believed it is an accident waiting to happen.

“It’s horrendous at that junction on the A361, there’s going to be an incident there as there’s a dropped drain and it’s lethal for a cyclist,” he said.

“They might think it’s a puddle if it’s filled with water so if they have to keep to the left and go through it – I could see someone potentially being killed there.”

Mark Morrell was concerned for cyclists' safety over this pothole on Bloxham Road, ironically a lorry warning bike riders to beware drove past

Mr Morrell also travelled along the A361 out of Banbury to South Newington and believed many sections in the urban areas need to be repaired.

Having seen some of Banbury’s worst potholes close up, and many others in between, Mr Morrell believes there is enough ground to complain to the council.

He will now wait to see what the response is, and if inadequate, he can look into filing a Section 56 notice to force the council into fixing them.

Northamptonshire County Council repaired two sections of road, including one in Greatworth, after deciding not to challenge Mr Morrell’s notices, which has given him encouragement that potholes can be fixed by taking action.

A particularly-deep pothole on Highlands

The county council argues it does not have enough resources to repair all of the potholes immediately, but is doing the best it can.

A post on the Banbury Guardian’s Facebook page was inundated with suggestions for Mr Pothole, supported by a number of emails.