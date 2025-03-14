Vehicle fire causes lane closure on M40 near Banbury
A vehicle fire has resulted in a lane closure and delays on the M40 between Banbury and Bicester.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the northbound lane of the motorway near Junction 11.
The incident was first reported at 9.18am this morning (March 14).
Traffic that was being held up has now been released, but delays to travel are expected for some time.
All lanes are currently affected by slow-moving traffic and drivers have been advised to find alternative routes if possible.