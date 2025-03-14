Vehicle fire causes lane closure on M40 near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST
A vehicle fire near J11 Banbury of the M40 has resulted in lane closures and delays.placeholder image
A vehicle fire near J11 Banbury of the M40 has resulted in lane closures and delays.
A vehicle fire has resulted in a lane closure and delays on the M40 between Banbury and Bicester.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the northbound lane of the motorway near Junction 11.

The incident was first reported at 9.18am this morning (March 14).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic that was being held up has now been released, but delays to travel are expected for some time.

All lanes are currently affected by slow-moving traffic and drivers have been advised to find alternative routes if possible.

Related topics:M40TrafficBanburyEmergency services
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice