A vehicle fire on the M40 between Junction 10 and Junction 11 near Banbury has resulted in a lane being closed and delayed traffic.

The incident was first reported around 12.40pm and is expected to have been cleared by 4.20pm today.

Highways England has reported that one lane on the northbound carriageway has been closed and that traffic is moving slowly.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, if possible.

