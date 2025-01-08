Vehicle damaged after items thrown at cars from A43 bridge near Brackley

Police are investigating reports of items being thrown at passing vehicles from a bridge over the A43 near Brackley.

Police are investigating after reports were made of people seen throwing things at vehicles on the busy A43 from the Turweston Road bridge.

They are hoping to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the road or in the area at around 3pm on Monday, January 6.

During the incident, one vehicle was damaged after it was struck by an item that was thrown from the bridge.

If you witnessed anything or anyone in the area that looked suspicious or have dashcam footage, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 25000011943.

Alternatively, people can report information on Northamptonshire Police’s website at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

People can also report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/