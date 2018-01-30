UPDATE: Woman injured after crash on A4260 outside Bodicote

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch on the A4260 Banbury Road outside Bodicote this afternoon (Tuesday, January 30).

Emergency services including two fire engines from Banbury, police and ambulance crews were called to the main road between Banbury and Oxford at around 2.30pm.

A woman was released from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The road was closed between Weeping Cross in Bodicote and Twyford Road in Twyford, is causing very slow traffic and delays, but reopened at around 5pm.