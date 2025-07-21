Update: Second person dies following four-vehicle collision near Chipping Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
A second person has sadly died from their injuries following a four-vehicle collision near Chipping Norton.

The woman, in her seventies, was involved in the crash on the A44 near Enstone on Wednesday July 9.

At around 3.20pm a grey Audi A3, a grey Jaguar XE, a black Ford Puma and a grey Seat Leon crashed into one another.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford, an 85-year-old man, died at the scene of the incident.

A woman in her seventies involved in a four-vehicle crash in Enstone has sadly died from her injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his sixties, also remains in hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby, said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and we have specially-trained officers supporting her family.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, has dash-camera footage or any information to assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“You can contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43250344163.”

