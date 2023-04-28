News you can trust since 1838
Update: Road has now reopened near Banbury after car flipped over

The road has now been cleared and traffic is running smoothly again

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
The A361 between Wardington and Chipping warden is currently closed due to a road accident.
The A361 between Wardington and Chipping warden is currently closed due to a road accident.

The A361 between Wardington and Chipping warden has now reopened.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a car flipped over.

The road has now been cleared and traffic is running smoothly again.

