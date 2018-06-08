UPDATE: Man in life-threatening condition after M40 'medical incident'

A man has been rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a 'medical incident' on the M40 between the A43 and Bicester junctions.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called on the northbound carriageway after a 'minor' crash involving two cars between junctions nine and ten at around 12.20pm.

The man in his 40s was assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by land ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Nobody needed to be rescued from the vehicles so firefighters, described it as a 'medical incident', left the scene at around 1.20pm.

Traffic was initially stopped on both sides of the M40 but the southbound side was released at around 1pm and the northbound side reopened at around 2.35pm.

Bicester Fire Station tweeted: "Bicester crews working with @TVAirAmb @tvprp @SCAS999 at medical incident on M40 J9-10. Full closure was in place in both directions - Amazing work by paramedics."