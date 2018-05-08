UPDATE: Long delays after vehicle fire on M40 near Banbury

Motorists face long delays after a vehicle fire on the M40 northbound between the Banbury and Gaydon junctions this afternoon (Tuesday, May 8).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 3pm after a small vehicle caught fire on the motorway.

As well as the fire, oil from the vehicle’s engine spilt onto the tarmac which is adding to the recovery work.

Initially two lanes were shut on the northbound side between J11 for Banbury and J12 for Gaydon but it is was reduced to one lane before fully reopening at around 5.40pm.

But the closures caused slow traffic with delays of more than an hour.