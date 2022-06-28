Steady climb, steady descent... that's the way to treat Sunrising. Photo: Google Street View.

A driver from Tysoe raised a concern about being overtaken on the hill and this prompted others to share their experience of alarming experience when they were overtaken by people who didn’t have a clear view to do so.

History shows there have been crashes on the hill for almost as long as there have been cars using it.

But people living nearby think it has been worse recently, with reports of car cruising with convoys racing up and down the hill, as well as the instances of dangerous overtaking.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One response to the original Facebook comment about the issue said: "Since the pandemic there has been a large increase in dangerous driving, particularly 'car cruising' with sometimes 10-12 cars chasing each other up and down the hill, well over the speed limit and very close to each other. I would welcome any practical advice as to what can be done about it”