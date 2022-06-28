A driver from Tysoe raised a concern about being overtaken on the hill and this prompted others to share their experience of alarming experience when they were overtaken by people who didn’t have a clear view to do so.
History shows there have been crashes on the hill for almost as long as there have been cars using it.
But people living nearby think it has been worse recently, with reports of car cruising with convoys racing up and down the hill, as well as the instances of dangerous overtaking.
One response to the original Facebook comment about the issue said: "Since the pandemic there has been a large increase in dangerous driving, particularly 'car cruising' with sometimes 10-12 cars chasing each other up and down the hill, well over the speed limit and very close to each other. I would welcome any practical advice as to what can be done about it”
The Banbury Guardian raised the issue with Warwickshire Police. Shipston Beat Manager, PC Sid Hammond said: “Our local Safer Neighbourhood team is not currently aware of any issues around ‘car cruising’ in the A422 Sunrising Hill area, however, the team regularly engages with members of the Tysoe community and they welcome any opportunity to work with them should any issues be raised.”