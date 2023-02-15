Two men have been seriously injured in a crash in south Warwickshire this morning (Wednesday).

The collision between a lorry and a van happened on the A429 Fosse Way near Glebe Farm, Tredington, at about 4.15am.

Police closed the Fosse Way is closed so traffic in the area is very slow.

Warwickshire Police said two men from the van – one in his 20s and another in his 50s – suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry went to hospital as a precaution.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.

“The driver and passenger of the van suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has happened.

“If you can help, or have dash cam footage, please contact us.”