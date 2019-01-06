Two 18-year-olds in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after car hit stationary lorry in Banbury

Two 18-year-old men are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a stationary lorry in Banbury this morning (Sunday, January 6).

The driver and passenger of a silver Vauxhall Corsa were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance following the collision on Beaumont Road at around 5.15am.

The driver is in a life-threatening condition having been seriously hurt but the passenger’s arm and finger injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while officers were in attendance and has since re-opened.

Investigating officer Sergeant Claire Greene, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dash-cam footage which may assist our investigation.

“If you have any details, or saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision, please contact police.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should call 101 quoting the reference 43190004906 or make a report online.