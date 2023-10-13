Tributes paid to Brackley man known as 'The Hedgehog Man' for his amazing conservation work

Tributes have been paid to Brackley character Andrew Jackson, known as The Hedgehog Man, due to his passion for protecting hedgehogs in the area.

Andrew Jackson was known around Brackley as Mr Hedgehog due to his amazing work protecting the local hedgehog population.

Andrew Jackson died at home peacefully on September 18, after suffering from ill health for some time.

Known as The Hedgehog Man around the town and surrounding villages, Andrew set up the Brackley Hogwatch in 2011 and saved the lives of over 1,000 hedgehogs in the 12 years he coordinated the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew was well known around Brackley and the wider hedgehog world for his extensive knowledge and unfaltering passion for protecting and studying the animals he loved.

Andrew spent 12 years dedicated to conserving hedgehogs around Brackley and the nearby villages.

He was considered a specialist in radio-tracking hedgehogs and used the tracking to monitor the welfare of hedgehogs he had nursed to health and then released back into the wild.

Andrew often spoke at local schools and community groups to spread awareness on how to treat sick or injured hedgehogs, and he turned his own house into a hedgehog sanctuary where he cared for them.

One of his friends, Meryl, paid tribute to him, saying: “I knew Andrew for about ten years, ever since we took our first poorly hedgehog to him. In Brackley and the surrounding villages, he was known as the hedgehog man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was a gentle, kind, and caring person; it was wonderful to watch him engage with children, to see their eyes light up as they meet a real hedgehog, to see them eager to learn more about them, and also his delight in seeing the children’s reactions and responses.

"He was devoted and determined to make a difference to our local hedgehog population. He will be very much missed for his expertise and knowledge, all the care he gave to hedgehogs, but mostly he will be missed as a friend.”

Another friend, Tracey, added: “Andrew was always appreciative of any help, however small. He was a very humble man.

"He was also a fountain of knowledge regarding his prickly friends. I will always admire his total commitment to trying to find the cause for the decline in hedgehog numbers, he was convinced he’d found the reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All he ever wanted was to be given that one chance for his findings to be heard, which is why we need to keep his legacy going.

“As a friend said to me ‘Brackley has lost a character, the hedgehogs have lost a friend’.”

Before dedicating his life to hedgehogs, Andrew was a successful businessman who set up his own companies, as well as being a member of Mensa and a keen sportsman.

The remaining trustees at the Brackley Hogwatch intend to continue his legacy, and his followers are encouraged to continue their support for the charity and help with the conservation of hedgehogs as a tribute to all his good work.

Advertisement

Advertisement