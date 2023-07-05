Travel disruption as lorry overturns on M40 junction roundabout near Banbury

The lorry, which was carrying a non-hazardous load of water, had a significant diesel leak when it overturned at around 4.40am this morning.
Fire and rescue crews from the area worked to prevent the diesel from entering the drainage system as far as possible.
Fortunately, the driver of the car was not injured. However, the road from the B4030 in Ardley to the roundabout remains closed, as is the northbound exit slip at Junction 10, but the M40 is open.
The road will remain closed for a few hours to allow for fire crews and highway agency teams to examine and carry out the necessary repairs to the stretch of road.
A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "The scene was made safe, resulting in the road having to be closed due to the diesel contaminating the road surface."