Train services between Banbury and Bicester cancelled after heavy rain floods tracks

Chiltern Railways has cancelled all train services between Banbury and Bicester after more heavy rain has resulted in flooded tracks.

The train operator announced this morning (Friday, September 27) at 6.20am that all lines between Bicester North and Banbury are blocked.

All trains scheduled to pass through these stations have already been cancelled, diverted or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Chiltern Railways has said that the disruptions to its services are expected to continue until around 3pm today.

Passengers with Chiltern Railways tickets will still be able to travel using alternative rail operators.

They can use Arriva Cross Country services operating between Banbury and Reading stations and Avanti West Coast services operating between Birmingham New Street and London Euston stations.

Passengers can also use Great Western Railway services operating between Banbury and London Paddington stations and West Midlands Trains services operating between Birmingham New Street and London Euston stations and also between Coventry and Leamington Spa.

For more information about travel disruptions, visit:https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/