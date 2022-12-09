News you can trust since 1838
Train operator warns Banbury customers to only use rail services if absolutely essential

Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers to only travel on its services if absolutely essential next week.

By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Due to industrial action strikes, no Chiltern Railways services will run north of Banbury from Tuesday December 13, until Saturday December 17 - and again from Monday 19, to Tuesday 20, and on Sunday no Chiltern services are expected to run at all.

On strike days (December 13, 14, 16, and 17), services will run between approximately 8 am and 4 pm on December 15, there will be a late start to services, but they will run later into the evening.

Chiltern Railways are also expecting significant disruption between December 18 and January 2, with the risk of short-notice cancellations due to ongoing strike action and limited staff availability.

On December 18, no Chiltern Railways services are expected to run and on December 19 and 20 services will again run between approximately 8 am and 4 pm.

The railway service will update customers on planned strike action and disruptions for after December 20 in due course.

