Train operator for Banbury reopens rail line near Bicester after major landslip repair work

The train operator for the Banbury area has today (January 16) reopened the line near Bicester after completing major landslip repair works.

The line had been blocked since Thursday (January 11) when heavy rain caused around 1,200 tonnes of earth to slide onto the tracks near the village of Launton.

Line operators Chiltern Railways and Network Rail, which carried out the repair work, have thanked train users for their patience as they worked on clearing the landslip and repairing the line’s embankment.

Network Rail staff worked round-the-clock to drive steel piles into the ground next to the affected section of track and used approximately 3,000 tonnes of stone to solidify the embankment and support the tracks.

The landslip affected Chiltern main line near Bicester has reopened folloing major repai work.

Richard Allan, managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: "I would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise again for the significant disruption caused by the landslip on a railway embankment near Bicester.

"I am grateful for the hard work of all railway colleagues to plan and complete a major repair in less than five days and operate a heavily changed timetable while the work was taking place. I am really pleased that the Chiltern main line is now fully reopen and that we have returned to our usual timetable."

Trains will run at reduced speeds on the affected section of track for the day so engineers can monitor and assess the rebuilt embankment and complete finishing touches to the repairs if needed.