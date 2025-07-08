Motorists using the A422 between Banbury – Brackley are warned of road closures and traffic lights causing prolonged delays. Cyclists and other traffic ‘should take the 27 mile diversion’.

West Northants Council says the works between Farthinghoe and Middleton Cheney – starting next Monday – include new, anti-skid surfacing with road markings. The work will be carried out by Kier Transportation.

The schedule begins from Monday, July 14 – 19 when work will be carried out between 9.30am – 3.30pm. There will be two-way traffic lights round the clock.

From Monday, July 21 – 26, work will be carried out from 8pm – 6am. Work will continue from Monday, July 28 – August 1, from 8pm – 6am, and from August 4 – 8 from 8pm – 6am.

The diversion route - the road works depicted in red, the diversion route in blue

Diversions will be signed and are via Banbury, Adderbury, Aynho, Baynards Green, Brackley and Farthinghoe – and in reverse – a distance of 27 miles.

WNC says for works after July 19: “A road closure will be in place along with an approved diversion route (see map). Access for residents/businesses within

the closure will be maintained where possible. However, prolonged delays are to be expected. There will be no access through the closure for any businesses/residents outside the closure extents.

“We aim to maintain access for emergency vehicles when safe to do so. Cyclists will be asked to follow the traffic management diversion route.

“Bus stops will be suspended during the works. Bus services will be notified of the works and will make alternative arrangements. Please contact your local bus provider for further information.”