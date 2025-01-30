Traffic warning as shoppers complain of standstill traffic at Tesco and Banbury Cross Retail Park
Banbury resident Peter Deeley, 80, says he was stuck in Tesco’s car park for around two hours this afternoon because of the bad traffic.
Peter says that Southam Road and Ruscote Avenue are the worst affected and are blocking vehicles from leaving the retail and Tesco car parks.
He said: “All the traffic from both the retail park and Tesco car park can not get out because of the build-up of traffic caused by the roadworks on the A423.
“I have been stuck in the car park for around two hours and have moved about 20 feet. When I rang the Oxfordshire Highways Team, they were aware of the problem but seemed to have made no provisions for any traffic lights or any other traffic control method.
“This has happened in the past and could have been easily avoided, but now people have missed appointments and defrosted food that is supposed to be frozen.”
Peter says that traffic is moving freely on the A423 going towards Banbury centre and on Hennef Way towards the M40, but that around 150 cars are not able to leave the retail park.
Live traffic reports online show long delays around the town centre.
