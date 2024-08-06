Drivers have complained that roadworks around Hennef Way have caused traffic at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park to come to a standstill.

One driver contacted the Banbury Guardian this morning to warn other motorists not to travel to the shopping park.

It was reported that roadworks close to the Hennef Way roundabout have caused traffic to gridlock in the area.

As well as standstill traffic on the shopping park, Hennef Way is seriously affected, as are Ermont Way and smaller roads leading off the roundabout.

The shopper who says he has been stuck in traffic for almost an hour this morning said: “The whole retail park is gridlocked, and nothing seems to be getting done.

"The trouble is there is only one way in and one way out, and everyone is trying to use every side road possible to exit the area, but nobody is giving way, and there are a lot of unhappy motorists in Banbury at the moment.”