The M40 has now reopened following a crash this morning.

Emergency services had closed the road northbound between J12 (Gaydon) and J14 (Leamington) after a collision involving a car and lorry on the M40 northbound between J12 and J13.

But Warwickshire Police has confirmed that all lanes are now open.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a lorry, between junctions 12 and 13 of the northbound M40 at 2.52am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both men who were from the van.

"The passenger was found to be in a serious condition and received advanced life support at the scene.