Traffic is building in the area

The incident happened on the M40 southbound between J12 for Gaydon and J11 for Banbury earlier this morning (Thursday June 9).

Multiple vehicles had been involved in the crash.

One person was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

At around 9am Highways England said that one lane has reopened and that there are delays of 40 mins and around six miles of congestion.