Traffic update: All lanes on M40 near Banbury have now been reopened following lorry crash

The M40 near Banbury has now fully reopened following a serious overnight lorry collision.

Extensive repair work is now being done to the central reservation between J10 and J11 after a low-loader truck carrying a dustbin vehicle crashed into it at around 4.30pm yesterday. Four lanes remained closed this morning but the road was fully reopened shortly after 11am.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident, and no other vehicles were involved in the serious collision.

The crash have led to long delays on many roads in the Banbury area.

The M40 has reopened with reduced capacity following a HGV collision yesterday.

Orla Dimond of National Highways said: "We appreciate road users patience this morning as we had to reduce capacity past the scene to allow contractors to work safely and complete this challenging repair.