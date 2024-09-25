Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic delays are being reported in Banbury this morning (Wednesday) due to a police incident.

Officers said they are currently "on the scene at a 'fear for welfare' incident" on Swan Close Road.

"This is causing some disturbance to traffic so please be aware and avoid the area if possible," they added.

"We would like to reassure you that there is no risk to the public and we will update further when we are in a position to do so."