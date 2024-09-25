Traffic delays reported in Banbury – police at scene of ‘fear for welfare' incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic delays are being reported in Banbury this morning (Wednesday) due to a police incident.
Officers said they are currently "on the scene at a 'fear for welfare' incident" on Swan Close Road.
"This is causing some disturbance to traffic so please be aware and avoid the area if possible," they added.
"We would like to reassure you that there is no risk to the public and we will update further when we are in a position to do so."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.