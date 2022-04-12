Traffic delays in the Banbury area due to crash on M40

Traffic is queueing in the Banbury area due to a crash on the M40.

Teams are carrying out emergency repairs on the M40 northbound between J11 A422 (Banbury) and J12 B4451 Gaydon Road (Gaydon) following the crash.

Lanes were closed on both the northbound and southbound sides - these lanes are expected to be closed until 8pm tonight.

This is having a knock-on effect on traffic in and around Banbury.