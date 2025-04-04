Traffic delays expected to get worse next week in Banbury with more road closures near the M40

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic delays are expected to get worse next week in Banbury with more road closures near the M40.

There will be lane closures on Ermont Way as well as the nearby Daventry Road from Sunday April 6 to Saturday April 12.

Both these routes are near the M40 junction and used by local businesses and lorry drivers.

One driver said: "This is going to cause chaos, and not just for Thorpe Way Industrial Estate users, who will need to turn into town and come over the station bridge. All the new businesses on this side of the motorway (Prodrive / Warburtons bakery etc) will have no alternative route except through town!"

The sign on Ermont Way offers very little information, other than to say that the road will be closed from April 6-13.

The roads will be closed for utility repair and maintenance works by Thames Water.

