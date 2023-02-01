Traffic delays are expected near Banbury after a serious crash
Traffic delays around Banbury are expected this morning after a serious crash.
The collision happened near the Falcon Pub on the B4100/Banbury Road between Warmington and Shotteswell.
An eye witness said one car has been badly damaged and is on its roof.
Emergency services at the scene and said traffic delays are expected.
If you have been involved in a collision or accident you must report it to the police as soon as possible by telling a police constable, visiting your local station or online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/.