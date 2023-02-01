News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Traffic delays are expected near Banbury after a serious crash

Traffic delays around Banbury are expected this morning after a serious crash.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:45am
Traffic delays are expected near Banbury after a serious crash.
Traffic delays are expected near Banbury after a serious crash.

The collision happened near the Falcon Pub on the B4100/Banbury Road between Warmington and Shotteswell.

An eye witness said one car has been badly damaged and is on its roof.

Emergency services at the scene and said traffic delays are expected.

If you have been involved in a collision or accident you must report it to the police as soon as possible by telling a police constable, visiting your local station or online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/.

Traffic delaysBanburyEmergency services