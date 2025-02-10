A stretch of the A43 near Brackley will be closed for two weekends so HS2 engineers can install steel beams for a new bridge.

The road will be closed in both directions from Brackley to the B4525 junction so crews can continue installing the steel beams for the large bridge.

It will be closed from 8pm on Friday, February 28, until 6am on Monday, March 3, and again from 8pm on Friday, March 7, until 6am on March 10.

A spokesperson for HS2 said: “We need to make sure safety comes first. This means we will have to temporarily close a section of the A43 in both directions, between Brackley North and the B4525 junction.

“We would remind all road users to plan their journeys, allow more time, and follow the signed diversion routes.”

Crews began the installation of the large bridge last spring.

To build the bridge, they must lift seven pairs of 65-metre-long and 137-tonne beams from the road onto the central construction area in the middle of the A43.

Residents of Whitfield, are advised to use the A43 northbound via the A43 roundabout holding area.

Whitfield residents can also leave the village by travelling north on the A43.

Emergency vehicles will be escorted along the A43 southbound carriageway.

If the work can not be completed on those dates it will be pushed back to the weekends of the March 14 to 16 and March 21 until 24.

For more information, contact the HS2 helpdesk team on 08081 4344343.